Man seriously injured in shipping accident at Oshawa Harbour
A man suffered serious injuries in an industrial accident at Oshawa Harbour on Monday. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 8:05PM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Oshawa Harbour on Monday evening.
It happened on a ship docked in Oshawa Harbour at 7 p.m., Durham police say.
Police have not released details about what happened.
The Ministry of Labour has been called to investigate.
More to come…