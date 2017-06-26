

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Monday evening.

It happened somewhere inside the north end of the busy mall shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The man sustained “very serious” injuries in the stabbing and was being rushed to hospital, police said.

“There are several units on scene searching in and around the entire area. It is unknown if the suspects are still in the mall,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24.

One suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s with afro-style hair, wearing a red and white striped shirt and blue jeans. Another is described as a black male wearing glasses and a large grey roots sweatshirt.

No other injuries were reported and police said they believe the incident was isolated.

The motive for the stabbing is not yet known.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to speak with investigators.

“We are appealing to witnesses, anyone who may have seen anything – if they can give us a call at 32 Division with more information, that would be extremely helpful,” Douglas-Cook said.

The mall remains open, but police are advising people to avoid the north end of the mall as they search for suspects.