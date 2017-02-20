Man seriously injured in stabbing downtown: police
Police are investigating a stabbing near Huron and Dundas streets overnight. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 5:15AM EST
A man is in hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core overnight.
It happened shortly before 4 a.m. near Dundas and Huron streets.
Police say a man in his 20s was found at the scene suffering from a stab wound.
He was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects but officers say the investigations in ongoing.