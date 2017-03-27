Man seriously injured in Swansea shooting
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 4:15PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 27, 2017 4:50PM EDT
A male victim has been injured after a daytime shooting in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood.
It happened inside a building in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue at around 4 p.m.
One victim was located, but the extent of that person’s injuries is not yet clear, Toronto police said.
There is no information about possible suspects so far.