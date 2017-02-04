Man severely beaten outside downtown strip club
The exterior of Filmores is shown on Saturday morning following an assault.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 6:28AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 4, 2017 7:26AM EST
A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was badly beaten in front of a strip club near Ryerson University on Saturday morning.
The incident happened outside Filmores on Dundas Street near George Street.
Police say they were called to the area at around 4 a.m. for reports of several people fighting.
According to paramedics, the victim sustained a number of injuries, including wounds from a broken bottle.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this point.