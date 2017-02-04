

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was badly beaten in front of a strip club near Ryerson University on Saturday morning.

The incident happened outside Filmores on Dundas Street near George Street.

Police say they were called to the area at around 4 a.m. for reports of several people fighting.

According to paramedics, the victim sustained a number of injuries, including wounds from a broken bottle.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this point.