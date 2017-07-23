

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the city’s Garden District and then threatened to do it again after being confronted.

Police say that a 53-year-old woman was getting out of a vehicle on Sherbourne Street near Dundas Street on Saturday when she noticed a man standing near the rear of the vehicle.

It is alleged that the man then sexually assaulted the woman as she walked by him.

Police further allege that the man also threatened to sexually assault the woman again after she confronted him.

The suspect is described as being in his 40s with a heavy build and collar-length black curly hair. He was last wearing a white T-shirt with a blue, pink, and yellow design on the front as well as red shorts and black sandals.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.