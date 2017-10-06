

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 38-year-old Canadian father of three who was shot dead in front of his wife and three children in Belize on Wednesday was from Toronto, his sister confirmed.

Gabriel Bochnia was returning to his home with his family in the town of Corozal, Belize on Wednesday night, police told The Canadian Press.

As he got out of his vehicle to unlock a gate, police said a man approached Bochnia, put a rag over his face and shot him in the abdomen. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Bochnia’s wife, Jeshanah, and their three small children were not injured in the attack. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Kate Bochnia told CTV News Toronto her brother Gabriel “was a devoted father, brother, son and uncle.”

“His impact will be felt across several communities where he actively helped shape a positive environment. His loss is a horrific blow to our family and friends and we are devastated by it.”

She went on to say Gabriel had a “big heart” and “was always willing to assist those in need.”

She said she was on her way to Belize on Friday to make funeral arrangements and meet with police to discuss their investigation.

She did not say how long Gabriel had lived in Belize.