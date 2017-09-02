

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 20s was shot to death in a residential area in north Etobicoke on Saturday night, Toronto paramedics say.

Police and paramedics say they were called to Arcot Boulevard and Tandridge Crescent, off of Albion Road and north of Elmhurst Drive, at 8:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a man dead at the scene.

Police say they do not have suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.