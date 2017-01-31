

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man shot during an apparent carjacking in Thornhill on Monday suffered life-threatening injuries, York Regional Police say.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the parking lot of a shopping plaza on Steeles Avenue, between Hilda and Yonge streets.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Investigators say two male suspects fled the scene in the victim’s 2008 black Ford Fusion.

No other suspect information was provided and police have not yet released the victim's age.