

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man shot during a carjacking in Thornhill on Monday night remains in hospital in critical condition, York Regional Police confirm.

At around 11 p.m. Monday, police say two male suspects approached a man and a woman in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on Steeles Avenue, near Yonge streets, and demanded that they hand over the keys to their vehicle.

Police say one of the suspects subsequently shot the man, identified as a 26-year-old Toronto resident.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition, investigators confirmed Tuesday.

The 23-year-old female victim, who police say was assaulted in the confrontation, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say the two suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Police have not yet released detailed suspect descriptions.

Investigators say the stolen car is a four-door Ford Focus with the licence plate number BNNM866.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call York Regional Police's hold-up squad at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.