

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after he was shot during a street robbery in the city's downtown core.

Police tell CP24 that the victim was shot on the south side of King Street, west of Brant Street, shortly before 3:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim in the case was a random target.

Police say three suspects, armed with handguns, fled the area in a white Chevy Cruz and headed westbound on King Street.

Members of the Toronto Police Service's public safety response team were in the immediate area due to previous street robberies and converged on the scene.

The suspects drove about a half a block before they rear-ended a TTC service truck stopped at Portland Street.

All three suspects were arrested and three handguns were seized.

Paramedics say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.