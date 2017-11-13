Man shot in Humber Summit area
A man is seen being taken to hospital after a shooting in the Humber Summit area.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 8:40PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2017 9:32PM EST
A man is in hospital suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting took place in the Humber Summit area on Monday night.
The incident took place in the area of San Pietro Way and Islington Avenue at around 8 p.m.
According to Toronto police, the male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
He was taken to a trauma centre following the incident, Toronto Paramedics said.
No information on any possible suspects has been released.
Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate an investigation.