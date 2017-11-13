

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man is in hospital suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting took place in the Humber Summit area on Monday night.

The incident took place in the area of San Pietro Way and Islington Avenue at around 8 p.m.

According to Toronto police, the male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

He was taken to a trauma centre following the incident, Toronto Paramedics said.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate an investigation.