

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a daylight shooting in North York.

It happened at around 3 p.m. on Laura Road in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that three to five shots were fired.

Police say they are looking for multiple vehicles in connection with the shooting and will be releasing descriptions of those vehicles shortly.

Police say the victim is believed to be in his 20s.

Laura Road is closed from Lomar Drive to Stanley Road due to the police investigation.