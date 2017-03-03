

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An adult suspect allegedly shouted anti-Muslim comments at an 11-year-old child outside an Oshawa school on Thursday in what was just the latest hate-motivated crime reported to Durham police in recent weeks.

Police say the suspect approached the yard at Woodcrest Public School at around 10:20 a.m. and proceeded to direct anti-Muslim comments and threats towards an 11-year-old student, who is Muslim.

The student subsequently reported the incident to school officials, who in turn contacted police.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old and six-feet-tall. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and a ski mask.

Durham Regional Police say that the incident is one of six recent hate-motivated crimes that they are investigating.

One of the other recent incidents involved the discovery of swastikas inside three Durham Region buses.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Hartry of the Central East Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 2732.