

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man walked into a midtown police station with multiple stab wounds in the early hours of Saturday morning following an altercation at an after-hours club.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, showed up at 13 Division headquarters near Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road at around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the man arrived at the station along with a woman, who had sustained superficial wounds in the same altercation.

"It was a bit chaotic. There was a substantial amount of blood coming form the victim and obviously it was all over the front lobby of 13 Division," Staff Sgt. John Stockfish told CP24 on Saturday morning. "Pretty traumatic for sure."

Police previously told CP24 that the man was stabbed at an after-hours club near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street prior to seeking help.

Stockfish said it appears as though the man and woman drove to the police station themselves.

Paramedics then transported both parties to hospital. The man's injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening.

"The investigation is still ongoing," Stockfish told CP24. "Detectives are speaking with witnesses and trying to obtain as much information as possible."