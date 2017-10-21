Man slashed outside Eglinton Avenue Subway restaurant
A police cruiser is shown at the scene of a slashing on Eglinton Avenue east of Dufferin Avenue early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 6:35AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 21, 2017 7:17AM EDT
A male sustained non-life threatening injuries after a slashing outside a west-end fast food restaurant early Saturday morning.
Police say that the incident happened in front of a Subway on Eglinton Avenue east of Dufferin Street at around 3 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that the victim was inside the restaurant and was attacked by a suspect upon exiting.
A 28-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Police have not said what the relationship between the victim and suspect is.