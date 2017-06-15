

The Canadian Press





MARKHAM, Ont. -- York regional police say their hate crime unit is investigating after a man allegedly called racist insults at people on the street.

Police say an elderly Asian man was walking in Markham, Ont. on Sunday when he was approached by an unknown man.

They say the man began making offensive remarks at the elderly man before noticing that the driver of a nearby car was watching the scene.

They say the man then walked over to the car and began making remarks to the driver, who was also Asian.

Police say they're releasing an image of the man in a bid to identify him.

He is described as Caucasian, between 20 and 35 years old, between 5-7 and 5-9, and was wearing a blue cap and sunglasses.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.