

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police say they are searching for one male suspect after a bank branch was robbed in Oakville on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the TD Bank branch at 321 Iroquois Shore Road, east of Trafalgar Road, at 3:30 p.m.

He allegedly approached a teller and handed over a note demanding cash, and he also indicated he was armed, but no weapon was seen.

He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene, speeding off in a burgundy sedan.

No bank staff was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30, standing five-feet-eleven inches tall, with an average build. He had a dark brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, light blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball hat with the word “Imperial” written in white on the front.

He was also wearing black sunglasses and white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2216.