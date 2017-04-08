

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 30-year-old Toronto man in relation to the repeated harassment of a woman and an alleged assault on her roommate in the city’s Corktown neighbourhood on Thursday.

Toronto police say that starting in Dec. 2014, a woman reported she received unwanted attention from a male coworker.

She told the man she was not interested but the behaviour continued.

On several occasions between Oct. 2016 and April 2017, the man allegedly showed up at her home in Corktown, demanding to see her.

In one instance, on Thursday, the suspect allegedly followed the woman’s roommate, demanding to know where she was.

He allegedly assaulted the woman’s roommate during this encounter.

Investigators have identified the suspect as David Bar-On.

He is described as a white male, five-feet-ten inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has spiked brown hair and glasses. He often has a light beard and wears dark clothing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).