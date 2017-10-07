

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for a 49-year-old man after they say a fire was deliberately set at a home with four victims inside in the Upper Beaches area early on Saturday morning.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to 11 Edgewood Grove, near Dundas Street East and Kingston Road at about 4:45 a.m. for a 1-alarm fire in a home.

They said the fire occurred as a result of a dispute between neighbours.

Police allege the suspect was involved in an altercation in one of the home and was asked to leave.

He allegedly returned to the home a short time later and doused it with some form of flammable substance.

He then set the home on fire, police said.

Firefighters said the blaze was quickly knocked down. Paramedics told CP24 none of the four occupants of the home required transport to hospital.

A suspect identified as Terry Graham is wanted to for assault, possession of an incendiary device, arson having disregard for human life and four counts of attempted murder.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-5500.