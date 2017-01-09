

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Police say they are looking for a man who reportedly indecently exposed himself in a shopping mall washroom.

Investigators have released images of a suspect in an effort to generate leads from the public.

Authorities released few details about the incident but said it happened at the Toronto Eaton Centre inside the men’s washroom at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The suspect is believed to be between 40 and 45 years old, with a medium build, and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a black, waist-length winter jacket, blue jeans, a blue-and-red toque, and brown dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5205 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).