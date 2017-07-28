Man stabbed after passing through large group of males in Upper Beaches
Police are shown investigating at the scene of a stabbing near Brookside Drive and Kingston Road early Friday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 5:34AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 28, 2017 6:26AM EDT
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the city’s Upper Beaches neighbourhood early Friday morning.
Police say the victim was walking near Brookside Drive and Kingston Road at around 1 a.m. when he passed through a group of seven to nine males.
At first the man continued walking but police say that a short time later he realized he had been stabbed by one of the men.
Police say that the incident is not being investigated as a street robbery.
The suspect who stabbed the victim is described as white and about six-feet tall with short hair.
No words were ever exchanged between the victim and the suspect, according to police.