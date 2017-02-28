

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say one suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed at a restaurant in North York.

It happened at Shoeless Joe's in the area of Dufferin Street and Orfus Road, near Lawrence Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

Police say the stabbing occurred following an altercation between the victim, suspect and a group of other men.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the stomach and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

He underwent multiple surgeries and police say he is expected to survive.

One male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

All of the men involved in the incident, including the victim and the suspect, are believed to be in their mid-20s.