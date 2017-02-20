Man stabbed during attack in Malvern: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 8:29AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 8:34AM EST
Police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in Malvern Sunday night.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Sewells Road and Morningside Avenue.
Police say they arrived on scene and found a male suffering from multiple injuries.
During the attack, police say the victim was assaulted and stabbed.
He was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time but police say they are searching for three male suspects.