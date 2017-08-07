

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed during a road rage incident in Vaughan on Sunday night.

It happened at around 11 p.m. near Zenway Boulevard and Highway 27.

One man sustained minor stab wounds during the altercation and police say he drove himself to a nearby Tim Hortons, where he called police.

The incident is still under investigation and the suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Police have not released a suspect description.

It is not clear exactly what led to the confrontation but police say the investigation is ongoing.