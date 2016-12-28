

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a robbery in a Willowdale park last night.

It happened near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue at around 11 p.m.

Paramedics say a man in his mid-20s was rushed to hospital following this incident with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a detailed description of the male suspect but say he was wearing a balaclava and fled the area on a bike.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 416-808-3200.