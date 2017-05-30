Man stabbed during street robbery downtown: police
A man was stabbed Monday night during what police say appears to be a street robbery near Jarvis and Queen streets. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 5:15AM EDT
One man was rushed to hospital late Monday night after he was stabbed during what appears to be a street robbery in the city’s downtown core.
It happened near Jarvis and Queen streets at around 11 p.m.
The victim, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.