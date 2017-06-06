

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed during a street robbery in Scarborough overnight.

It happened on Cliffside Drive, located near Kingston and Birchmount roads, at around midnight.

Police say the male victim, who is believed to be 18 years old, was swarmed by six or seven people during a robbery in the area and one of the suspects stabbed the victim.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions and no arrests have been made.

Investigators say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.

There was no security video in the area where the stabbing took place and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.