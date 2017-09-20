

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man suffered serious injuries late Tuesday night after he was stabbed in what appears to be a street-level robbery in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. near Queen and Sherbourne streets.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital via e-run in serious condition.

Investigators confirmed that it appears the man was stabbed during a street robbery but did not say what if anything was taken.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.