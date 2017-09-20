Man stabbed during street robbery in Toronto's Moss Park neighbourhood
A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto's Moss Park neighbourhood late Tuesday night. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 5:26AM EDT
A man suffered serious injuries late Tuesday night after he was stabbed in what appears to be a street-level robbery in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. near Queen and Sherbourne streets.
Paramedics say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital via e-run in serious condition.
Investigators confirmed that it appears the man was stabbed during a street robbery but did not say what if anything was taken.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.