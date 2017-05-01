Man stabbed during street robbery in West Hill
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during a street robbery in Scarborough early Monday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 5:12AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2017 5:14AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during a street robbery in Scarborough early Monday morning.
It happened on Danzig Street, in the area of Morningside and Lawrence avenues, shortly after 1 a.m.
Police say the victim sustained a single stab wound following the incident and was treated at a nearby hospital.
Paramedics told CP24 Monday morning that the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Investigators have not yet apprehended any suspects in connection with the incident.