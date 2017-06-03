

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was stabbed at a gas station in Rexdale on Saturday morning.

The victim was located at an apartment building near Islington and Bergamot avenues at around 1:30 a.m. but the stabbing actually occurred at the gas station, which is located nearby.

Police say the victim was engaged in an altercation with a group of people at the gas station when he sustained multiple minor stab wounds.

Reports from the scene indicate that the victim then ran north on Islington Avenue, away from the stabbing scene.

Paramedics say the victim is in his 20s.

No arrests have been made at this point.