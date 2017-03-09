

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 30s has serious and possibly life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Regent Park on Thursday afternoon.

It happened inside a low-rise Toronto Community Housing building on Sackville Street south of Gerrard Street at around 2 p.m.

Police say that they have taken four male suspects into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Officers with the canine unit had previously been scouring the neighbourhood after four males, one of whom was armed with a knife, were reportedly spotted fleeing the scene on foot.

It is not clear what charges the suspects taken into custody may face.