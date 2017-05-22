

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times in a park in Scarborough’s Eglinton East area.

Toronto police said the stabbing took place in Knob Hill Park, in the area of Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto Paramedic Services described the man as being in his 20s and said he was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and there is no information about possible suspects so far, police said.