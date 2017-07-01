

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for up to six suspects after a man was stabbed during the course of some sort of altercation on the subway.

Police say the man was travelling eastbound on Line 2 when he got into an altercation with four males and two females and ended up getting stabbed during the course of that altercation.

He then proceeded to exit the subway at Bloor-Yonge Station, where he sought help for his injuries.

Police say that he is currently in non-life threatening condition in hospital.

The suspects, meanwhile, remain outstanding and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.