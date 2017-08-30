

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for suspects after a man was struck on the head with a bottle during the course of a street-level robbery near Woodbine Park early Wednesday morning.

Police say that the man was in the area of Northern Dancer Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard at around midnight when the assault took place.

It is unclear whether the suspect or suspects took any of the victim’s belongings, police say.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries in the attack.