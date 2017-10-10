

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Goldhawk area.

The incident happened at McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle at around 9 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the man sustained serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after being struck.

He was found unconscious in the road before being rushed to hospital, Toronto police said.

His injuries were later described by police as “severe.”

The road remains closed as police investigate the collision.