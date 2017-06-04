

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after paramedics say he was struck with an object in Scarborough.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Warden and Danforth avenues.

Paramedics say the male victim is believed to be in his 20s.

He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment following the assault.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.