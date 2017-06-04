Man struck with object in Scarborough suffers serious injuries: paramedics
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 6:32AM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after paramedics say he was struck with an object in Scarborough.
The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Warden and Danforth avenues.
Paramedics say the male victim is believed to be in his 20s.
He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment following the assault.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.