

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in hospital this morning following a serious assault in Brampton overnight.

It happened in a garage on Silver Maple Court, near Queen Street and Dixie Road, shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Paramedics say one male victim sustained serious head injuries during the attack and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

Police say a firearm was not involved in the incident but it is not clear if any other weapons were used in the assault.

The age of the victim has not yet been released.

Peel Regional Police’s criminal investigation bureau has taken over the case.

The suspect, police say, is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators have described the suspect as a black male who is between 18 and 30 years old and is approximately five-foot-eight to six-foot. He was wearing a dark bomber-style jacket with a fur hood. Police say the man also had a chinstrap beard.

Police have not yet determined a motive in the attack.