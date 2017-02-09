

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is in hospital with critical injuries after police say he jumped from a burning building in Oshawa early this morning.

The fire broke out at around 2:15 a.m. at a rooming house located on Brock Street West, near Centre Street North and Adelaide Avenue West.

At the time of the fire, four male occupants were inside the home.

Two of the occupants were uninjured and one of the men was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

A 53-year-old man, according to police, jumped out of a window when the fire broke out. Investigators say in addition to the injuries he sustained in the fall, the man also suffered severe burns while inside the home.

He is currently at a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Fire investigators will be on scene today to determine the cause of the blaze.

There are some road closures in the area due to the investigation.

It is unclear at this point if the fire is suspicious.