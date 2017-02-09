

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries this morning after police say he jumped from the window of a burning home in Oshawa.

The fire broke out at around 2:15 a.m. at a rooming house located on Brock Street West, near Centre Street North and Adelaide Avenue West.

Derrick Clark, acting fire chief of Oshawa Fire Services, told reporters at the scene that flames and smoke were visible when crews arrived.

“Crews made a rapid entry and a quick attack to bring the fire under control relatively quickly,” he said.

At the time of the fire, four male occupants were inside the residence.

Two of the occupants were uninjured and one of the men was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

Police say a 53-year-old man jumped out of a window before emergency officials arrived on scene. Investigators say in addition to the injuries he sustained in the fall, the man also suffered severe burns while inside the home.

He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries but Clark was unable to provide an update on the man's condition on Thursday morning.

“(Durham Regional Police) was on scene first and they assisted the resident with timely response in assisting with his injuries and partial evacuation of the building so we are very grateful for that,” Clark said.

He said the damage to the home is estimated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

“The interior of the second floor is damaged heavily and there will be smoke and water damage to the remainder of the building," Clark added.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and members of the Oshawa Fire Services' fire prevention division are investigating the cause of the blaze.

It is unclear at this point if the fire is suspicious.

Clark could not say if there were any working smoke detectors in the residence.