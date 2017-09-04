

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Regent Park early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. near Sumach and Gerrard streets.

Police say officers were called to the area after receiving calls about the sound of gunshots in the neighbourhood.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics say the victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Officers on scene have started to collect evidence and canvass the neighbourhood for information.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 51 Division or Crime Stoppers.