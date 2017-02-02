

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man suffered minor injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood this morning.

It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street shortly after midnight.

Police say two people were involved in some sort of altercation when it escalated and one of the two—a man under the age of 30— was stabbed. Two people were taken into custody, police said.

It is not clear what charges they will face.