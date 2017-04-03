

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man in his 20s suffered minor injuries after a stabbing in in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood overnight.

Police say the man, who is believed to be 26 years old, was stabbed near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue early this morning.

The victim was not seriously injured, paramedics say.

It is unclear if police have identified any suspects in the case.