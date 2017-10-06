

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in Regent Park.

Officers located the male victim with multiple stab wounds outside of a child care centre in the area of Dundas and Regent streets at around 7:30 p.m.

Outside of the child care centre, police located debris and clothing.

Toronto Paramedics said the male victim was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries after the stabbing.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.