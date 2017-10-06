Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Regent Park
Toronto police are seen investigating after a stabbing took place in Regent Park. (CP24/Courtney Heels)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 7:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 6, 2017 8:41PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 20s has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in Regent Park.
Officers located the male victim with multiple stab wounds outside of a child care centre in the area of Dundas and Regent streets at around 7:30 p.m.
Outside of the child care centre, police located debris and clothing.
Toronto Paramedics said the male victim was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries after the stabbing.
No information on any possible suspects has been released.
Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.