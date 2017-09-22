

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One man suffered serious injuries and another man is speaking to police after two drivers got into a fight along a road in rural Bradford early on Friday morning.

South Simcoe Police SSgt. Steve Wilson said police were called to the 9th Line in Bradford, east of 5th Side Road at about 7:20 a.m.

Investigators say the drivers of a pickup truck and a sedan pulled to the side of the road, got out of their vehicles and began fighting.

One driver was taken to Upper Canada Mall where an Ornge air ambulance picked him up and took him to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

The other driver was interviewed by police at the scene.

Ninth Line is closed east of the 5th Side Road to allow for police to investigate.