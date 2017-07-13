

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after a man was seriously injured during an altercation in Midtown late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred outside in the area of Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue at around 11 p.m.

According to police, a man in his 30s sustained severe head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators say the victim is unable to speak so police have not been able to determine exactly what happened.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and no arrests have been made.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.