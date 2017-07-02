Man sustains life-threatening injuries in parking lot stabbing
Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing near Finch Avenue and Weston Road early Sunday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 6:29AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 2, 2017 7:58AM EDT
A 35-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after an early-morning stabbing in a parking lot in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.
It happened near Finch Avenue and Weston Road at around 2:50 a.m.
Police say they victim was found with several stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
He was taken to a trauma centre following the incident
No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.