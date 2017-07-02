

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 35-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after an early-morning stabbing in a parking lot in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.

It happened near Finch Avenue and Weston Road at around 2:50 a.m.

Police say they victim was found with several stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

He was taken to a trauma centre following the incident

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.