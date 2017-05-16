

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male worker has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after falling from a significant height in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood.

It happened near Ellis Park Road and Grenadier Ravine Drive at around 8:30 a.m.

Initial reports suggested that the man fell about 12 feet and sustained serious head injuries.

He was then rushed to hospital via emergency run.

It is not immediately clear whether or not the Ministry of Labour will be contacted.