Man sustains minor knife wound in 'drug deal gone bad,' police say
Emergency vehicles are shown outside a Scarborough building, where police say a man was injured during the course of a 'drug deal gone bad.'
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 7:11AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 20, 2017 7:17AM EDT
A man sustained a minor knife wound to his hand on Saturday morning during what police are calling a “drug deal gone bad.”
It happened inside a building near Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 3:15 a.m.
Police say that two people were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
The victim, meanwhile, was taken to a local hospital.
Police say they are not seeking any additional suspects.