Man sustains serious injuries in early-morning stabbing in west end
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 6:29AM EDT
A 30-year-old man has serious injuries after a stabbing in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood overnight.
It happened near Finch Avenue and Weston Road at around 2:50 a.m., paramedics say.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre following the incident
It is not immediately clear whether or not any arrests have been made.